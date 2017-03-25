Ghanim unveils new products

| Izah Azahari |

THE Ghanim International Corporation officially unveiled a new line of products to the current bruneihalalfoods range yesterday during a launch at the Giant Rimba Hypermarket in Kampong Rimba.

Present at the event was the Chief Executive Officer of Ghanim International Corporation, Dr Nur Rahman as well as the Ghanim team and guests.

Giant Rimba will be one of the brand’s flagship stores set to carry a wide variety of the bruneihalalfoods products that range from its daily needs line-up such as the Provia, Cremvia, Nutrisal (sugar, creamer and salt alternatives respectively), Cordia (syrup-based low sugar drink), as well as value-added chicken and lamb.

Ghanim International Cor-poration, the trading and marketing arm of the bru-neihalalfoods brand, launched additions to their chicken products range manufactured by Ghanim International UK Limited which include marinated chicken parts in various recipe mixes such as Teriyaki, Tikka, Louisiana BBQ, Peri-Peri and Tandoori.

Attendees sampled new and current products and were also able to purchase the food items.

bruneihalalfoods products were also given away in a lucky draw held at the end of the event.

A cooking demonstration by chef showcased new products in various recipes which guests were able to sample.

For the Ghanim team, the achievement is momentous as bruneihalalfoods frozen chicken products also received the seal of approval for the use of on Ministry of Health’s ‘Healthier Choice’ logo.

“Working with Giant really goes in hand with that bru-neihalalfoods products stand for – convenience, innovation, quality, health and competitive in price,” said the CEO of Ghanim. “When you shop at Giant, it will be easy to find bruneihalalfoods products as our flagship store that carries the whole range in one shopping.”

The CEO also added that when customers cook their products, they will find that it is easy to prepare while enjoying new tastes with great quality and benefits in health where bruneihalalfoods has chosen only among the best chicken available from the UK, and most importantly, value for money.

bruneihalalfoods has over 30 products in the Brunei market, where the frozen breaded chicken range is included in the products that have been released and sold in major supermarkets and retailers across Brunei since early 2016.

bruneihalalfoods products are also available at their Sales Showroom at their office headquarters in Kampong Mata-Mata, Gadong.