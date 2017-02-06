Getting creative at Mabohai Shopping Complex

| Wani Roslan |

THE Mabohai Shopping Complex organised an ‘Arts Culture Day: Arts for Everyone’ event yesterday at the first floor of the shopping complex.

The one-day event saw various arts activities conducted to enliven the event which include basic watercolour workshop with Designed by Eli, Nana Zee Henna and the popular Kids Activity Area.

The workshop gave the opportunity to the public to understand the use of watercolour effectively. Several local vendors participated in the event such as Mami Sarie, The Pineapple and OWL, and Purple Carrot Kitchen.