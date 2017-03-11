Get ready to join I-RDY

| Danial Norjidi |

UNDER the ambitious I-RDY (i-Ready) Apprenticeship Programme, the government will provide a monthly allowance of B$800 to selected graduates for a maximum period of three years.

I-RDY, which will be effective as of April 1, 2017, aims to give graduates the opportunity to gain experience and skills in a real working environment and enhance their marketability and employability. It is a three-year apprenticeship programme that acts as a platform to expose graduates to various industries in both the public and private sectors.

According to information from the Manpower Policy and Planning Unit (MPPU), Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office (EIDPMO), throughout the three years, apprentices will be coached and mentored to ensure their development meets industry needs and their capability development will be monitored regularly.

Host organisations are given the option to permanently employ apprentices at any time.

The programme will provide apprentices with a monthly allowance and they are required to join the Employees Trust Fund (TAP) and Supplemental Contributory Pension (SCP) schemes, in which the apprentices will make contributions in accordance with the TAP Act and SCP Order.

Under the programme, the government will provide a monthly allowance of $800 for a maximum period of three years.

I-RDY carries the objectives of providing opportunities for graduates to gain skills and experience in a real working environment, as well as to provide authentic learning opportunities and on-the-job training.

The programme is also aimed at increasing graduates’ marketability and employability. At the same time, it can benefit the host organisation in terms of succession planning of upcoming retirees in the next three years.

In terms of eligibility, those who wish to apply for the I-RDY Apprenticeship Programme must be citizens or permanent residents of Brunei Darussalam, and must be graduates (degree and above) who are registered at JobCentre Brunei (JCB) and who have little to no working experience and are currently unemployed. There is no age limit.

Apprenticeship slots will be advertised via JCB, and applicants must ensure they are registered as jobseekers at JCB with a complete profile.

All applications will be screened, and shortlisted candidates will be interviewed for final selection.

Meanwhile, the application process for companies is as follows. First, companies need to register at JCB.

They then have to submit their employment requirements to the MPPU along with necessary documents such as job title, number of slots available and job description.

Apprenticeship vacancies will then be posted on JCB, after which companies will shortlist candidates who have applied for the I-RDY positions.

Shortlisted candidates will be interviewed by a panel consisting of the host company’s members and a JCB representative, and successful candidates will be offered an apprenticeship contract.

Apprentice assessment will be carried out both pre-assignment and during assignment.

In pre-assignment, companies screen all applications and shortlist candidates, before apprentice interviews are conducted using the selected attributes and structured interview assessments as provided by MPPU.

Apprentice contracts are prepared using a template provided by the MPPU, once a successful apprentice has been identified.

During assignment, companies are to develop clear tasks and targets for the apprentices as well as a structured development programme for them.

They will also need to assign a coach and/or mentor to the apprentice, while also completing a progress report every six months, which is to be shared with the MPPU.

Apprenticeship opportunities will be available for all sectors throughout the year and advertised via JCB.

MPPU will make available a methodology template and process for the perusal of host companies.

At any time during the three-year duration, the apprentice may be assessed for permanent employment.

The host company has the first right of employing its apprentice.

Upon successful assessment and being offered permanent employment, apprentices will not be subjected to further probationary period, as the programme will have already served this purpose.

JCB has already begun conducting briefings for graduate jobseekers and companies alike to inform them about what the I-RDY programme entails and the opportunities it presents.

To apply and for further details, those interested can visit www.jobcentrebrunei.gov.bn.

More information can also be attained by contacting the Manpower Policy and Planning Unit (MPPU) via email mpp@jpm.gov.bn or at 2444123.