Get ready for the Games, minister tells sports bodies

| James Kon |

IN PREPARATION for the 29th Southeast Asian (Sea) Games to be held in Malaysia in August, the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports (MCYS) requested all sport associations in the country to prepare the athletes and also to carry out the tests and selection process.

Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof mentioned Brunei’s preparation for the SEA Games during a press conference yesterday, following the conclusion of the ‘Rising Together – Baton Run.’

Brunei was the first destination for the first-of-its-kind run organised by Malaysia to promote the 29th SEA Games and the 9th Asean Para Games to be held in Kuala Lumpur this year, among the participating Southeast Asian countries and to create awareness on Kuala Lumpur 2017 among citizens of Southeast Asia.

The minister said in fulfilling the request by Malaysia, the names of participants will be given in April.

The ministry, with the support of every sport association, is carrying out an assessment for the confirmation of athletes, he said.

Meanwhile, Malaysian Minister for Youth and Sports Khairy Jamaluddin said Brunei and Malaysia have strong ties in sports.

“From time to time, we have exchanged technical officials as well as coaches,” the minister said.

“I met Brunei’s national cycling coach Yafiz Jamaludin who is a Malaysian. The Brunei cycling team may require some training at the velodrome ahead of the Sea Games. Officials from the Brunei Darussalam Cycling Federation have written to us requesting some time in Malaysia for training. We welcome the request of the cycling team,” he said.

Malaysia is happy to be involved in any sports activities with Brunei, he added.