Get ready to battle food-borne threats

| Rokiah Mahmud |

DESPITE a perceived higher awareness about food hygiene, the country continues to be plagued with food poisoning cases.

From 2005 to May 2016, there have been a total of 67 food poisoning outbreaks affecting 1,645 individuals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has estimated that worldwide, one in 10 people are affected by food-borne diseases each year, causing an estimated 420,000 deaths, of which one third (125,000) are children.

According to Pengiran Nur Halimatussaadiah binti Pengiran Haji Mohd Alias, Officer-in-Charge of Standard Unit under the Food Safety and Quality Control Division of the Public Health Services, Ministry of Health, food poisoning is the main cause of disease outbreaks in the country that mostly occur though the use of contaminated cooked food or packed beverages by schoolchildren.

“The major causes of food poisoning are poor food handling practices and lack of proper sanitation,” she added, underscoring that “everyone is responsible (for their own and the society’s health) and can contribute their efforts in ensuring food safety”.

“Food is such an integral part of our daily grind that we often take it for granted. Often times, we do not realise the health risks that we are exposed to when we eat and if we prepare food carelessly, it could lead to food-borne diseases.

“Food-borne illnesses are diseases spread via food consumption, usually due to improper handling, cooking or storage. The symptoms of food poisoning include weakness, fever, chills, appetite loss, vomiting, nausea, stomach pain and diarrhoea. In some cases, it can cause severe dehydration, long-term complications such as kidney failure, arthritis and brain or nerve damage that can even lead to death,” Pengiran Nur Halimatussaadiah said.

As food borne illnesses represent one of the significant threats to public health and can cause substantial social and economic burden, authorities worldwide have included food safety clauses in national and international laws and policies to ensure preparedness for the surveillance and control of food-borne disease outbreaks, she noted.

In recognition of its importance, Brunei Darussalam also has implemented preventive and proactive measures including the publication and enforcement of several national legislations to ensure food safety in the country, the official pointed out.

Examples of such legislations are the Infectious Disease Act (Chapter 204), 2010 and the Public Health (Food) Act (Chapter 182) and its Regulations (R1, Chapter 182).

These legislations cover the following measures:

• If a medical practitioner is alerted or receive information of a possible food poisoning outbreak, it will have to be reported immediately for further investigation;

• Inspection of premises to ensure that manufactured food is stored and packed in sanitary and safe conditions and that good food handling are practised to reduce the risk of contamination;

• Screening of imported food products via Food Import Registration to ensure they contain safe ingredients;

• Health education for food handlers, awareness programmes for food safety and ensuring that food handlers have been vaccinated for specific communicable food-borne illnesses;

• Other control measures to ensure that the public practise safe food handling and hygiene, whether at home, in a restaurant or at work.

Pengiran Nur Halimatussaadiah said that the Ministry of Health (MoH) hopes to instil not just hygienic and sanitary habits, but a healthy perspective when it comes to food choices and preparation.

“This will be beneficial to us as a nation not only in reducing the economic and social burden to the country by cutting the significant medical costs and increasing productivity at work, but also assist in enhancing consumer trust on our locally prepared and manufactured food.

“This will in turn gain international reliance, heightening opportunities for exportation of products. The ministry hopes the public will rise to this challenge of battling food-borne diseases, take initiatives to ensure food safety and pave a way towards a better, safer and healthier future.”

According to Pengiran Nur Halimatussaadiah, food poisoning is caused either by contamination by physical, chemical, viral or microbiological agents, and that the most common contamination is microbial that usually occurs due to improper food handling, unsatisfactory hygiene during food preparation and inappropriate food storage.

The WHO has published a manual to ensure safer food preparation called the ‘Five keys to safer food’ which can be utilised both domestically or commercially.

The manual emphasises on:

Keeping clean

Before preparing a meal, ensure that our hands are thoroughly washed before touching any food. Wash often during the process of preparation and especially after going to the toilet. Make sure that all utensils, surfaces or equipment in the kitchen are cleaned and sanitised and that the kitchen is not accessible to any insects, pests or other animals.

Separate

Special care must be taken especially when cooking raw meat, poultry, seafood and fresh vegetables.

If they are not properly washed and cooked, they have the highest risk of cross-contamination and food poisoning.

It is recommended that different knives and cutting boards be used for raw meat, raw vegetables and ready-to-eat foods.

When storing raw and cooked food, place them in separate containers to avoid contact and segregate them appropriately in the fridge or freezer.

Cook thoroughly

When cooking or reheating food, especially meat, poultry, eggs and seafood, make sure that they reach a temperature of at least 70 degrees Celsius and that the juices are clear, not pink.

Keep food at safe temperatures

Do not leave food at room temperature for more than two hours as this will increase the risk of multiplying harmful bacteria and when storing cooked and perishable food, it is preferable to keep them below five degrees Celsius.

Frozen food should not be left to thaw at room temperature and it is advisable to not store the food for too long in the refrigerator.

Use safe water and raw materials

For any food preparation, make sure that safe and clean water is used to cook or wash raw fruits and vegetables.

Choose fresh wholesome ingredients or foods that have been processed for safety such as pasteurised or Ultra Heat Treatment (UHT) milk.

Always check for the expiration date of the food and do not consume over the date.