Gear up to celebrate Sultan’s great reign

| Lyna Mohamad |

HIS Royal Highness Prince Haji Al-Muhtadee Billah ibni His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah, the Crown Prince and Senior Minister at the Prime Minister’s Office, once again highlighted the need to observe the titah of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam which called for the Golden Jubilee celebrations of His Majesty’s Accession to the Throne to be observed as a historical event but with due moderation.

“It is important that each of the planned event is being implemented in a proper manner that does not fall outside the time limits and expenditure,” said His Royal Highness in a sabda yesterday, during the second meeting of the Executive Committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations at the Prime Minister’s Office in the capital.

His Royal Highness also said that successive discussions would focus more on implementation planning by each sectoral committee for the Golden Jubilee celebrations.

“This includes any difficulties or problems faced by each sectoral committee, which need to be addressed at the executive committee level,” said His Royal Highness.

His Royal Highness also pointed out the immediate need for an effective communications strategy, in order to draw more involvement from all sections of society, particularly youths.

“The use of technology and electronic media such as application downloads should be the main choice in the propagation strategy,” said His Royal Highness.

“I am pleased to note that every sectoral committee is actively involved in the discussion of specific plans and preparations to ensure the main events are implemented in a well-organised, systematic and precise manner.

“Such commitment, perseverance and cooperation demonstrate the strong ties among the citizens and the people, which have been established through their obedience and loyalty to the sovereign and the country.”

“The Golden Jubilee celebration is obviously much anticipated by all levels of society in the country,” said His Royal Highness, adding that “this will be the opportunity for all the citizens and people of Brunei Darussalam to honour His Majesty’s wise reign as a monarch committed towards the solidarity and prosperity of his subjects and the country.

“It is therefore fitting that the event should assume a deep historical significance, as a tribute to His Majesty’s leadership and many contributions during his 50-year reign.”

His Royal Highness further noted that steady and committed involvement by all levels of society, particularly youths, is crucial to ensuring the success of any major event.

“This is in line with the aims of promoting the spirit of volunteerism, willingness to contribute to matters of national interest, love for the country and readiness to uphold the principles of monarchy,” said His Royal Highness.

“This is very important in this modern era of globalisation that has completely changed the way we live. If not handled properly, a high-tech and information-oriented lifestyle can have adverse effects on the thoughts, ideas and traditions of society, especially youths.”

On this note, His Royal Highness urged the executive committee members to work together in a concerted effort to curb the negative effects of globalisation.

“The executive committee should also view these celebrations as an opportunity to further strengthen the Malay Islamic Monarchy (MIB) concept as a continuing tradition in a society that is invested with pure Islamic values and united in solidarity as Bruneians,” said His Royal Highness.