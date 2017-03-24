GBC Brunei promotes green initiative in construction

| Azlan Othman |

THE Green Building Council (GBC) has called for a reduction in carbon footprint in construction by embracing green technology and by minimising waste.

This was stated by GBC Brunei President Dato Paduka Ar Haji Idris bin Haji Abas, during a one-day seminar titled ‘Ready to Last: Recipe for Durable Concrete’ held at Universiti Brunei Darussalam.

Dato Paduka Haji Idris spoke of the use of ‘fly ash’ – a fine powder and by-product from powdered coal.

“It is environment-friendly and GBC has a special interest in it and our main vision is to promote Brunei Darussalam as a green nation and maybe one day it can set a benchmark for sustainable environment,” he said.

Dato Paduka Haji Idris also said the seminar is one way to promote GBC Brunei as a centre for sustainable building practices.

Two invited professionals, Balamohan Balakrishnan and Parnam Singh from Kuala Lumpur also shared their insights on the ‘Benefits of fly ash in ready mixed concrete’ and ‘Advance Concrete Knowledge and Practices: Common Concrete Problems and Solutions’ at the seminar.

Meanwhile, Readymix CEO, Nicholas Campbell Cocks expressed his gratitude to GBC Brunei and all participants and shared how Readymix will continue to support the country’s green initiatives.

Over 200 professionals consisting of architects, quantity surveyors, engineers, contractors and local authorities attended the conference.