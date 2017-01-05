Game-based workshop for start-ups launched

| Danial Norjidi |

THE Game of Entrepreneurship workshop began yesterday at the iCentre in Anggerek Desa, following the launch of the 2017 Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei (TAIB) Entrepreneurship Programme.

Facilitated by Vincent Chew, the three-day Game of Entrepreneurship workshop is being held as part of several workshops organised under the TAIB Entrepreneurship Programme.

Chew is the co-founder and CEO of the Malaysian-based Eduvo Education & Lifelong Learning Group of Companies, with over 10 years of experience in various industries and businesses and coaching different levels of people, from students to executives, entrepreneurs and business owners.

Explaining the concept behind the game, Chew said: “It started three years ago. Before I became a coach, I worked with a company and through that process I met a lot of business owners, friends and associates who wanted to start businesses.

“Then after that, I transcended to become what I am now, as a coach and entrepreneur. I was really stressed out after going through a lot of up-and-down cycles and emotional roller-coasters. Then I looked at people who were really successful and thought, ‘Hey, what if life and entrepreneurship or business can be played as a game?’

“I started to realise, that as I played it, I felt relaxed. Because when you play games, you usually are happy. Even when you fail, you play it all over again.

“I decided to apply that behaviour and theory into entrepreneurship and business. That’s how I developed the Game of Entrepreneurship – through the theory that it is all a game,” he said. “If you fail, you play again. It’s never over until you quit. Failure is fine.”

He has one word of advice for start-ups, which is: “Fail fast.”

“Our education system trains us not to fail, so when we grow up – whether you go to corporate or start your own business – our mentality is brainwashed to not fail. That’s where, when they start to fail, a lot of people can’t take it. So that’s why we have to rewire our mentality in our minds; to train ourselves first to fail fast and fail cheap. Then we pick it up and start to win the game.

“That’s how the whole concept of the Game of Entrepreneurship came about. I developed the whole framework, the whole roadmap, because there are certain success measures and success systems already in place. If you study most successful entrepreneurs, there are already certain formulas already in place. So I just formulated that into a worksheet, into a system which I can share with more entrepreneurs to come.”

He explained that the workshop is very much an engagement between the participants. “They need to work with each other and form collaborations, and then start to talk about business deals, and then they need to work out a proper plan.”

Chew said that all his worksheets are catered very specifically to just one page for participants to understand each and every part of business. “Rather than the whole philosophy or whole theoretical aspect of it, I have already broken it down into very specific parts. For example, the business plan section is all on one page.

“For younger start-ups, there are too many theories, stories and too much knowledge that they need to absorb, so I break it down into very simple, understandable and applicable knowledge for them to grab and skills for them to take with them,” he said, adding that these skills fall into the categories of ‘How to design your own business plan’ and ‘How to think “opportunity”.’

He went on to note: “A lot of entrepreneurs come in, expecting to learn how to write a business plan, find the right pitch and then get funding. But that is not the right mentality. The right mentality as start-ups should be: to know how to go the market, get validation and get customers first – paying customers. Once you start to build traction, there is already demand for your products or services, and that’s when you go out and look for funding, not before you even have a product or anything else.”

One aspect of the Game of Entrepreneurship is what Chew calls the Wheels of Mastery, which is composed of two parts: the life mastery wheel and the business mastery wheel. In each of the wheels there are eight core areas.

“When I talk about entrepreneurship coaching, the things that I do as opposed to business coaching or executive coaching, for instance, are targeted specifically in life plus the business aspect.

“Statistically, 95 per cent of businesses fail. Is that true? Yes it is. But for me, I need to tweak that statement a little bit. Businesses do not fail – the business owners or the entrepreneurs fail, because businesses are run by people, and you can’t have businesses without people.

“That’s why I focus on the life aspect. If a person’s life is a mess – you don’t know how to manage your relationships or your personal finance – most likely, there will be a mirror to their business. Their finances will be horrible in business, because they have no experience or expertise to manage their own finances. In business, it will reflect that. If you are not doing well in your personal relationships, then it is most likely you won’t have good relations with your staff or customers. Some customers and clients of mine have very good business relationships, but are not so well-managed on the family front.

“So we need to look at that aspect, in addition to being holistic as a person and as a business, for the business to be sustainable in the long-term. If you look at every successful entrepreneurs, they are very well-rounded in terms of their knowledge, skills, relationships management and all other aspects of their life management.”

As for what he hopes participants will take away from the workshop: “I really hope that they start to open up their individual mindsets. There is not so much exposure in Malaysia and Brunei yet, so they need to be exposed more to the business world.”

Chew also highlighted on the importance of being exposed to other industries and businesses, and to be open to other methods.

“Why do we need to look into other businesses? Let’s say that you are doing food and beverage (F&B). Most people would only study F&B, but if you want to break through in your own industry, then you should probably look into retail, entertainment and all the other industries. By applying strategies or tactics from other industries into your own business, you are likely to get a breakthrough.

“If you are in F&B, and just studying F&B, then everyone will be doing the same,” he added, asserting the importance for businesses to have a unique selling point.

The Game of Entrepreneurship workshop will continue to take place at the iCentre Auditorium, until January 6.