Gadong businesses come under microscope

| Â Â Â Azaraimy HH Â Â Â |

SEVERAL commercial premises in the Gadong area yesterday came under the watchful eye of officials from the Consumers Affairs Division (CAD) of the Department of Economic Planning and Development (JPKE), Prime Ministerâ€™s Office.

Deputy Permanent Secretary (Economy and Finance) at the Prime Ministerâ€™s Office Dr Hajah May Faezah binti Haji Ahmad Ariffin led the 15 CAD officials in the operation.

JPKE Acting Deputy Director-General Haji Asrul Adrain bin Pehin Orang Kaya Setia Pahlawan Dato Seri Setia Dr Haji Ahmad and CAD Acting Assistant Director Siti Maisarah binti Haji Majid were also involved in the operation.

The spotchecks aimed to ensure that goods under the Price Control Act, Section 142, specifically cooking oil and milk formulas do not exceed the maximum price level set as stipulated by JPKE.

Additionally, it was to ensure control items such as sugar and rice are not sold above their subsidised prices.

JPKE also surveyed the prices of items listed under the new changes of Custom Imports and Excise, and conducted spotchecks on workshops to monitor the pricing of tyres and spare parts.

Businesses are reminded to not unfairly charge their consumers and on the same token, the public should be â€˜smart consumersâ€™ by comparing prices before making purchase, a JPKE press release stated.

Businesses that do not comply with the Price Control Act may be given a warning notice, imposed a compound fine not exceeding $1,000 or fined $5,000 and two yearsâ€™ imprisonment. Repeat offenders, meanwhile, could be fined $20,000 and imprisoned for five years.

Queries can be made through the JPKE hotline at 2230223 (during office hours) or via e-mail at aduanpengguna@jpke.gov.bn or consumercomplaint@jpke.gov.bn.

the public can also visit its official Facebook page at www.facebook.com/AduanPenggunaJPKE or visit the Consumer Affairs Division of JPKE at Block 2A, Jalan Ong Sum Ping.