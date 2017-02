MORE than 30 members of the Kampong Panchong Village Consultative Council (MPK) participated in a futsal match on Sunday.

Organised by Amirul Amirunizam Moksin and Norazmi Ainang, representatives of MPK Kampong Panchong, the family futsal activity aimed to enliven the celebration of Chinese New Year 2017 and strengthen ties between village residents.

Attending as guest of honour at the event was Kong Hei Mei.