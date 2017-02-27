Funeral management workshop attracts 128 youths

| Rokiah Mahmud |

AROUND 128 youths took part in a Fardhu Kifayah (Islamic burial rites) workshop at the Jame’ ‘Asr Hassanil Bolkiah in Kampong Kiarong yesterday.

The one-day course was org-anised by the mosque’s Sya-baburroja Youth Group, that aimed to provide the participants a proper understanding of funeral management, as well as developing confidence.

During the course, the participants learned about funeral management through theory and hands-on training to enhance their understanding on Fardhu Kifayah.

A talk on ‘Enlightenment of the Soul’ was delivered by Ustazah Hurul-Ain Diyana binti Haji Abdul Majid, a religious lecturer certified by the Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB), who is also a Degree holder in Usuluddin and Al-Quran teaching NQLC.

The religious workshop was held as part of the recent celebrations marking Brunei Darussalam’s 33rd National Day.