Fun day out for Individuals with Austism

INDIVIDUALS with Autism (IWA) of Society for the Management of Autism Related issues in Training, Education and Resources (SMARTER) Brunei recently had a mini sports fest bowling with their family and friends. Around 50 people participated including students, their parents, siblings, caregivers and therapists.

Individuals with Autism from SMARTER Early Development Growth and Enabling (EDGE) Centre and Brunei Autism Centre for Adults (BACA) Centre also participated in the activity.

The activity involved integrated learned concepts such as waiting, turn taking, eye-hand coordination, social skills like communication skills and social graces.

It exposed the IWA to a real life community setting where they were able to participate actively and have fun. It also helped to create awareness amongst the community to have a positive perspective of IWA.