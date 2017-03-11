Fulbright Diaries: Being different is not simply ‘tolerated’

Dayangku Nadeeya binti Pengiran Haji Mohd Salleh,

LLM Programme,

Columbia University

(Fulbright Foreign Student Programme Grantee 2016-2017)

THE Fulbright Friday programme I attended in Fall last year felt a lot like everyday New York. The first thing anyone would notice was that we were all different – in manner, appearance, speech, or the number of flights it took for us to get to New York.

After getting bored of being shy however, we found out over the ubiquitous bagels and coffee that we all got along easily and understood each other rather well. The community I lived and studied in was no less different; albeit on a much larger scale (I still cannot say I have personally met even half of the 300 students on my LLM programme!).

The efforts of the university to preserve, respect, and uphold the diversity of its students and faculty is reflected in their hardline stance against discrimination in a multitude of categories; including gender, age, disability and faith. It continues to amaze me that I can attend a class with students from Australia to South Africa, who argue the same concept from wildly different perspectives.

I realised that being different was not simply “tolerated” – it was something people here were proud of, cherished, and fiercely protected. And they did this for a simple fact: Differences bred diversity in thought, which in turn provided new ideas and fresh perspectives to resolving problems, which ultimately generated new and original ways of making things better.

Creativity and innovation are the hallmarks of any American output – from Post-it’s to space travel – there is a constant movement of improvement towards doing more, but doing it better.

Perhaps our greatest way of crippling ourselves is to measure life’s successes with material indicia. A big house, a highly-paid job, a bling ring – and yet, the richest person today started out with nothing to his name, except that he was a Harvard dropout. Education however, is not learnt solely in school, but more importantly through experiences – both good and bad. He was motivated by the need to do something differently so things would be better – material wealth tagged along as part of the journey.

Most significantly, the world’s richest person also tops the list of the world’s most generous philanthropists. It does not matter if you are a student in school, a recent university graduate, a worker in the middle of an organisation or a retiree – both you and I – we owe it to our future generations, to try to be better.

It is our duty to leave our world in a better position than when we entered it, so that future Bruneians will lead a quality of life better than we did. So that they will have opportunities and experiences better than we did. To do this, we do not need material wealth, we do not need status – but we do need education, we need motivation to be better, and we need diversity – of opinions, thoughts and ideas.

From us begin change, and from us begin betterment. Leave your confines of comfort, and go learn, understand and experience. The world meets in New York – so where else better to begin.