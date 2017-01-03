Fresher’s Week begins at UBD for January intake

Graduate need to stay apace with the changing times and be adaptable, in order to stand out as invaluable assets to the country, said Rubiah binti Haji Yacub, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Universiti Brunei Darussalam (UBD) on Tuesday, during a special address to a new intake of students on the commencement of Fresher’s Week at the university.
A total of 603 students have been admitted to the second semester for 2017-2018, who will be undergoing Masters, PhD, undergraduate degree programmes, diplomas and the UniBridge programme.
