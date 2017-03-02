Fresh line up, new ideas, different approach

| Hakim Hayat & Aziz Idris |

A SENSE of renewed vigour is anticipated at the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) proceedings that will take place next week with a fresh line up of newly sworn-in members including young blood who are expected to raise much coveted issues, especially those concerning youths.

Speaking to the Bulletin following the swearing in of all appointed LegCo members at the LegCo Building in Jalan Dewan Majlis yesterday, some of the newly sworn-in LegCo members relayed their enthusiasm in bringing forward inclusive and meaningful discussions that are expected to drive a positive impact for the people and the country as a whole.

YB Iswandy bin Ahmad, appointed LegCo member under the persons who have achieved distinction, said he hoped that the proceedings will help generate not just new ideas but also give an opportunity to look-back at existing matters that can be improved.

“Some issues can be revisited but having said that, it should come with a new approach,” he said, citing stalling issues such as unemployment among the youths and also continuing education as some of those that has to be given utmost priority.

He said innovative approaches can be laid out; especially from younger LegCo members from various backgrounds, representing students as well as the technical and business sphere.

Capacity building in education, access to education, access to employment and career development are some of the important things YB Iswandy said he wants to personally look into and bring forward at the LegCo session.

“This is my first year… Let’s see how it goes from here and I am still learning a lot, being one of the more younger members,” he added.

YB Iswandy also shared that a new avenue for the public especially the youths to relay their concerns on current issues that his fellow LegCo member YB Khairunnisa binti Haji Ash’ari has also proven to be a hit with over 200 responses gauged since it was launched.

The platform, available online and shared on social media platforms were initiated for youths to share opinions, which we will be relayed to the ministries/authorities, either during private dialogues or the LegCo.

“A lot of the submissions were from the youths expressing their views and many are very interesting because they are giving suggestions which is what we want,” he said calling for more “civic participation from the younger generation, to have their voice represented in LegCo through the many channels online that allow them to reach the members”.

“If everyone takes an interest in nation development, everyone can play their part,” added YB Iswandy.

Another appointed LegCo member under the persons who have achieved distinction, YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty binti Dato Seri Laila Jasa Haji Abdul Rahman underlined the need to voice-out matters pertaining to professionalism, education, business and unemployment among youths.

Highlighting the figure of unemployed youths in Brunei, which is among the highest in the region, she said one way to overcome the issue is to work closely with the authorities in providing training grounds as a holistic approach to encourage innovation and entrepreneurship among youths.

She also advised the young generation not to depend on the government for jobs.

“The young generation should start thinking outside government jobs. No government can completely eradicate unemployment. Youths should discover ways of making themselves employable by looking at other sectors such as the emerging creative sector, rather than waiting for white collar jobs,” she added.

“We have to give [youths] hope, especially for those who do not have the [higher] qualification by providing them proper training in their respective sector.

“By providing the right training, they [youths] have better chances to get employed,” YB Siti Rozaimeriyanty said.

Meanwhile, YB Hanapi bin Mohd Siput, Village Head of Kampong Labi 1 as an appointed member from Zone II of the Belait District called on the community to stay in touch with appointed members to voice their concerns.

“We have organised several dialogues with village heads and community leaders in the district. The vast majority, however, never pass on a thought or an opinion to their appointed representatives. There is always room for one more voice – your representatives want to hear from you,” he shared, adding the appointment for him means a heavy responsibility. He however, pledged to voice-out any concerns from his constituents during the upcoming meeting.

YB Ong Tiong Oh, also an appointed LegCo member under the persons who have achieved distinction, said he felt honoured for the recognition given to him to represent the people in ironing out issues that matters the most for the welfare and progress of the country.

A renowned businessman, YB Ong shared that his line of work will give more perspective to the floor of the upcoming LegCo session on ways to boost the economy, increase foreign direct investment (FDI) and in creating more jobs for the people.

“We are here to help. It will be collective issues that we will bring forward but more importantly we have to keep on doing what we are doing here. We should continue doing what we can best,” he said.