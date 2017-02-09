Fresh faces at PTEM Open Day and admissions

| Zuliana Masri |

MERAGANG Sixth Form Centre (PTEM) recently held an Open Day followed by a two-day admission session for prospective students.

The Open Day was held to inform students about the offered subjects, and allowed them to discuss their subject combinations for their A Level course.

Heads of department and subject tutors promoted their subjects during the Open Day, providing information such as criteria and exam formats to the eager students.

The admission sessions that followed saw prospective students registering to join the school and submitting their subject choices.

The Career Section of the centre has also been at the forefront of the event, dispensing valuable advice to students about their subject choices in relation to their future careers.

The Head of the Career Section noted that Mathematics and the core science subjects remain quite popular this year, as a number of students seem to be interested in pursuing a degree in Engineering. She also noted that there was an increase in the number of students opting for Sociology.

The centre is expecting an estimated 400 students to begin their lower sixth course by the end of the month. The exact day of enrolment will be announced at a later date.

Prospective students can check the Meragang Sixth Form Centre’s website at www.ptem.net for updates.