Freer movement within BIMP-EAGA routes

| Aziz Idris |

FREER movement of people within the Brunei, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines – East Asean Growth Area (BIMP-EAGA) routes will enhance cross-border connectivity and opportunities to upgrade the infrastructural transportation projects in the region.

However, a feasible study should be carried out before Brunei decides to implement any projects to identify the sustainability towards activities that help narrow linkages within the routes.

This was shared by YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat, the Minister of Communications, on the 10th day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday in response to a suggestion by YB Nik Hafimi binti Abdul Haadii to develop an infrastructural railway that links BIMP-EAGA routes.

Such linkages can boost economic cooperation among economies in the sub-region and ultimately increase trade investments and tourism within the participating areas through cross-border cooperation, she added.

The minister also pointed out that there is a need for a holistic approach towards the national land transport system.

The transportation sector is a key enabler as well as a key beneficiary in realising the BIMP-EAGA’s goals.

Brunei can potentially tap into a multi-model transportation system that will influence how and where the movement of people will be located.

This, in turn, will lead to potential economic spin-offs and enhanced quality of life for the people in BIMP-EAGA.