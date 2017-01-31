Freed Pakistani bloggers go abroad for safety: Relatives

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan (AFP) – Two Pakistani bloggers freed after vanishing earlier this month have now left the country because of safety fears following a virulent media campaign painting them as blasphemers, relatives said Monday.

They were among five men who went missing from various cities in Pakistan.

Four of the five – who had taken a stance against religious intolerance and criticised the military – have been freed, their families said.

They would not comment on where the men had been held.

Their disappearance triggered nationwide protests and raised concerns of government involvement, claims denied by officials.

Allegations on social media networks Facebook and Twitter and by right-wing TV hosts that the missing men were blasphemers have triggered a flood of threats despite denials from their worried families.

Such allegations can be fatal in deeply conservative Muslim Pakistan, where 17 people remain on death row for blasphemy.

Liaqat Ali Goraya, the father of blogger Waqas Goraya, confirmed to AFP that his son had left the country.

“Waqas has gone, we’ve sent him abroad,” said his father, declining to comment on who had held him. Before he went missing, Goraya was based in the Netherlands but had returned to Pakistan for a family wedding.

A source close to the family of blogger Asim Saeed confirmed he too had left the country.

His father Ghulam Haider Akbar declined to specify his son’s whereabouts but said the family had received death threats purporting to come from the anti-Shiite Laskhar-e-Jhangvi group.