Fraud trial for pharma bad boy Shkreli begins

NEW YORK (AFP) – Martin Shkreli, the former pharmaceutical executive dubbed “the most hated man in America” for his astronomical price hikes on an AIDS treatment, arrived Monday at a federal court to face fraud charges. Shkreli, 34, who rose to infamy after raising the price of HIV drug Daraprim from $13.50 a pill to $750, has pleaded not guilty to accusations he propagated a Ponzi-like fraud on investors. He faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted, according to US prosecutors in Brooklyn. Shkreli generated widespread public scorn for seeming to take glee in becoming the so-called “bad boy” of pharma for raising prices and later smirking through a congressional hearing scrutinising his actions. More details in Wednesday’s Bulletin.
Lasting peace and stability is paramount: His Majesty
THE people of Brunei should consider themselves blessed to have lasting peace and stability, said His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzadd...Read more