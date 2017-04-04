Four lucky winners for Pan Bright Travel Grand Draw

| Izah Azahari |

FOUR people will stand a chance of winning exciting prizes in Pan Bright Travel Service’s Grand Draw after being picked in a pre-draw selection yesterday.

They are Mohd Taha bin Ladin, Lam Mei Choi, Lilies Indah Turwahyuni and Goh Nyuk Chen. Only one of them will get to take home a Hyundai Accent vehicle, or an exclusive Hermes Birkin bag in the Grand Draw on Friday.

The remaining three prizes are return economy-class tickets from Brunei to London and Melbourne, courtesy of Royal Brunei Airlines; and a return ticket to Tokyo, courtesy of Singapore Airlines.

The names were drawn at the travel service’s Bandar Seri Begawan branch office by Royal Brunei Airlines’ Head of Asia Sales Aji Puteh; and the Brunei General Manager of Singapore Airlines Aldrin Arumugam.

It is the third year the lucky draw promotion has been organised, according to the General Manager for Pan Bright Travel Service Johnnie Cheong. “We would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our valued customers for their continuous support.”

The lucky draw promotion was held from September 1, 2016 to March 31, 2017.