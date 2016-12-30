Four-day YES LETOP event launched at ICC

| Rokiah Mahmud |

THE launching ceremony of BattlePro Marketing and Management Service’s YES LETOP event was held yesterday with the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports, Datin Paduka Dr Hajah Norlila binti Dato Paduka Haji Abdul Jalil, officiating the launch.

The four-day event at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas offers the general public an opportunity to shop till they drop with various local and foreign brands to choose from. Among the products sold at the event are school supplies, beauty products, apparels and daily necessities.

In his welcoming speech, the Founder of BattlePro Marketing and Management Services, Haji Syed Mohd Yassin bin Haji Syed Anayatullah Shah, said that YES LETOP provides a platform for entrepreneurs to sell their products.

More than 86 vendors are participating in the exhibition.

At the same time, YES LETOP is also holding a charity collection in the form of school bags and school items, which will then be donated to orphans. The charity drive is co-organised by Almas Volunteering and BattlePro MMS.

There is also a blood donation drive hosted by the Blood Donation Centre of the Raja Isteri Pengiran Anak Saleha Hospital (RIPAS Hospital) with the aim of collecting more blood supplies for the needy.

Additionally, Jambang’s Barber Shop and Suergo’s Barber will be making appearances throughout the YES LETOP period for the ‘1 Guntingan, 1 Senyuman’, whereby for every haircut they do, a haircut will be given to an orphaned child for free.

There is also a spelling bee competition for children between the ages of nine and 12 years, which will be held on the expo’s second day.

YES LETOP provides an opportunity for entrepreneurs from foreign countries to market their brand’s products in the Sultanate.

The event opens daily from 10am until 10pm daily except on Friday when it will be open from 2pm onwards.