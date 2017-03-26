Foster saving habit in children, urges Sultan

| Azlan Othman |

HIS Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam urged parents and guardians to nurture the habit of saving among children and encourage them to be prudent in spending.

Delivering a titah during an event to celebrate Perbadanan Tabung Amanah Islam Brunei’s (TAIB) 25th anniversary yesterday at the International Convention Centre (ICC) in Berakas, His Majesty said inculcating the habit of saving from childhood will not only help strengthen the finances of both the children and their families but also enhance the country’s economy.

“I would like to recall the original purpose of TAIB’s establishment – which is to become an institution that acts as a catalyst to nurture the habit of saving among children from school age till they have their own family,” His Majesty said.

The monarch also said that TAIB is the first Islamic financial institution in the country which His Majesty himself launched 25 years ago for the people in this country to save money.

“Alhamdulillah, throughout the 25 years of its operation, the response from the public, Muslims as well as non-Muslims, has been overwhelming. They save for personal use, business, short and long term purposes using the Islamic financing system.

“As TAIB grows older, we want to see its achievements to increase. If the achievements are excellent, it will prove Brunei’s capability in managing the Islamic financing system,” His Majesty said.

The ruler said that taking lessons from the economic uncertainty which is currently grappling the world, people need to cultivate the habit of saving money at an early age.

In this context, TAIB as an Islamic financial institution should carry out its activities in accordance with Hukum Syarak to grow customers’ savings not only in monetary form but also in terms of blessings.

“Blessing is everything for Muslims. This would not mean to restrict TAIB movement. If we talk about blessing, it is not a restriction but an encouragement for growth.

“Blessed earnings actually create growth. In my opinion, when we talk about blessing, TAIB and its subsidiaries have no obstacles to become a financial institution that is modern and of international standards,” His Majesty said.

“What is important is our determination and confidence in implementing a task. If we have them, excellence is assured,” the monarch added.

“Today, the Islamic financial system has spread to Europe and this indicates that the Syarak-compliant model is accepted globally. The world has realised its many advantages. Understanding this, Muslims should support and uphold the interests of TAIB and assist in its growth. Do not let it be affected by problems, and administer it transparently and wisely.

“I believe that all TAIB staff is mature enough and capable of serving diligently for the interest of the institution and the people. I wish to congratulate them and wish them all the best,” His Majesty concluded.

Also in attendance at the event were His Royal Highness Prince Haji Sufri Bolkiah, His Royal Highness Prince Haji Jefri Bolkiah, His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Malik and His Royal Highness Prince ‘Abdul Wakeel.

Upon arrival, His Majesty and members of the royal family were greeted by the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports cum Chairman of Perbadanan TAIB Board of Directors, Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof; Minister of Religious Affairs cum Advisor to Perbadanan TAIB Board of Directors Pehin Udana Khatib Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Badaruddin bin Pengarah Dato Paduka Haji Awang Othman; Chairman of Perbadanan TAIB’s Syariah Advisory Committee Pehin Orang Kaya Paduka Seri Utama Dato Paduka Seri Setia Ustaz Haji Awang Salim bin Haji Besar; and other committee members. The event also saw a corporate video presentation to mark Perbadanan TAIB’s Silver Jubilee milestone, followed by the presentation of long service awards to 17 employees of Perbadanan TAIB with 25 years of service.

His Majesty presented cash prizes to winners of the TAIB Entreprenuership Programme. Al-Huffaz Management won the first prize and its founder Haji Mohammad Loqman Al-Hakim bin Haji Hamdan received a cash prize of $5,000.

The second prize was won by Steamy Ridez and Cleaning Services and its proprietor Awangku Ahmad Akram bin Pengiran Haji Mohd Idrus received a $3,000 cash prize. The third prize went to Simvolous Consultancy and Medical Supplies.

His Majesty later toured the Perbadanan TAIB exhibition booth and launched Darussalam Holdings Sdn Bhd’s loyalty programme called ‘As-Salam.

The monarch also visited the TAIB Entrepreneurship Programme booth where the entrepreneur finalists briefed His Majesty on their business and vision of their companies.