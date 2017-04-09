Forum looks to dissolve stigma associated with former inmates

| Azaraimy HH |

MARKING its 63rd anniversary, the Prisons Department yesterday held a forum on ‘Paving Your Way Home Reintegration Programme’ at the Prisons Department Training Centre.

Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA) Haji Idris bin Haji Ali attended as guest of honour.

Prisons Department Acting Director Haji Ismail bin Haji Murat; department heads, senior officers and officers from MoHA; as well as residents of the Maraburong Prison Institution; Rakan Seliaan (RS) – the women’s prison institution; and family members attended the forum.

Carrying the theme ‘Bersabar Berusaha Berbakti,’ the programme looked to change the public mindset and encourage public support for inmates released back into society, and dissolve the stigma associated with former inmates. It also encouraged former inmates to try their hand at entrepreneurship as a means of getting back on their feet and contributing towards society.

After the Al-Quran verses recitation by Surhidi bin Wahab and a welcoming speech by Prisons Counsellor Iman Sufiena binti Haji Shawal came a Paving Your Way Home video presentation and a forum discussion on reintegration.

Four invited panelists helped shed light on the aspects of reintegration.

Prisons Assistant Counselor Fariszal bin Ali from the Counselling and Aftercare Services of the Prisons Department discussed the role the Counseling and Aftercare Division plays in reintegrating former inmates back into society.

Vocational and Skill Training Division Head Mohd Hilmi bin Wasli touched on the role the division plays in equipping inmates’ with skills and opportunities, in preparation for their release.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Isham bin Haji Abu Bakar and Meriam binti Haji Arshad shared with attendees their success stories. The pair are both members of ‘Rakan Seliaan – Friends Under Supervision of Aftercare Peers.’

Today, Mohammad Isham is the owner of a car wash business, while Meriam owns a fruit and vegetable business. Both parties started from the very bottom, and worked hard to develop their business.

The session was chaired by Pengiran Shahridin bin Pengiran Embran of the Maraburong Prison Institution.

Speaking to the Sunday Bulletin, Mohammad Isham said he was initially a worker at a car wash company. His hard work earned him a promotion and soon he was learning the ins and outs of the business. Eventually, he opened up shop.

“The business keeps me busy, and I am looking to expand – if the situation permits. There was a lot of struggle in the beginning (trying to make a living), but the knowledge and encouragement I received kept me very focus on what I wanted to do, which was to stand on my own and be an active contributor to a law-abiding society.”

“Family encouragement and support are crucial factors,” he added.

Meanwhile, Meriam said she used her husband’s $250 old pension’s allowance to get her business off the ground. Back then, it was all about picking and selling coconuts. Today, the 59-year-old has expanded to selling other fruits and vegetable.

“It was a very hard in life in the beginning,” she said.

On a good day, she would make over $200 plus, but bad days would see no more than $18 collected in the till.

Fortunately, her strong determination pulled her through, and today she has an employee to help with picking the coconuts.

With the help of her granddaughter, Meriam has taken her business online.

Promoting my freshly made coconut juice on Facebook has been relatively successful, she said, adding that people would order between 20 – 30 bottles for events.

She is considering expanding her business, but lacks the capital to purchase certain equipment required to create special coconut drinks.

Starting the business has not only helped Meriam reintegrate back into society, but also brings a sense of fulfilment at being able to actively contribute to society.

She urged others not to be discouraged in the face of obstacles, to stay focussed and positive, and to not get involved with illegal things.

“Life is a struggle – it just depends on how a person overcomes the challenges,” she reminded.