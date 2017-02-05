Forum on faith launched in Tutong

| Azlan Othman |

IN AN effort to further enhance public understanding of issues related to faith (aqidah) according to Ahli Sunnah Wal Jama’ah, the Mosque Affairs Office of the Tutong District through mosque zones 1 and 2 and with the support of mosque committee members held a forum yesterday at Kampong Penanjong Mosque in Tutong.

The attendees of the discussion forum included government officials and staff, teachers, students and youth.

The forum will also be held in selected mosques in the Tutong District in the near future.

The objectives of the forum are to provide awareness to mosque committee members on their role in helping mosque officers to perform tasks in managing mosques and strengthening ties between mosque committee members and the community.

It is also aimed to attract more members of the community to be involved in the activities organised by the mosque, increase the sense of responsibility of the mosque committee members towards the positions they hold to enliven the activities at the mosque and make mosques as a place for the dissemination of knowledge and authentic information to the public related to Ahli Sunnah Wal-Jama’ah.

Present as the guest of honour to officiate the programme was Roslan bin Haji Taja’ah, Deputy Permanent Secretary (Administrative and Financial Affairs) at the Ministry of Religious Affairs.

The panelists were Haji Mohd Aidil Sufian bin Mohd Yassin as the chairperson, Muhd Naqib bin Haji Awang, Syafiq Al-Lutfy bin Hj Ahmad and Awangku Ahmad Hassanuddin bin Pengiran Haji Tejuddin.