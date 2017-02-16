Forum discusses F&B business

| Danial Norjidi |

THE topic of growing food and beverage (F&B) businesses took centre stage as Inspire Magazine held its half-day F&B forum yesterday at the Radisson Hotel.

The forum was organised to establish dialogues between F&B business operators in Brunei to discuss challenges, network and identify new opportunities to tackle its bustling and competitive business environment.

The guest of honour, Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Ali bin Haji Apong, the Minister of Primary Resources and Tourism delivered a keynote address at the event.

Shaun Hoon, the Editor of Inspire Magazine delivered welcoming remarks, in which he thanked sponsors and supporters of the event, namely Royal Brunei Catering (RBC), bruneihalalfoods, Radisson Hotel, Brunei Press, Cityneon, Standard Chartered bank, foodpanda, McDonald’s and WiseGeneration.

He explained that the F&B industry was chosen as the forum’s central theme because it is “the most bustling and exciting industry in Brunei in this time and age of the economy”.

“In December, five new restaurants were opened in Setia Kenangan II Complex alone. Another three more were opened in January in the same area. It feels like almost everyone I know is opening up an F&B business.At the end of the day, we are here to ask one question and one question only: how can we create and grow a successful and sustainable F&B business amidst the stiff competition and tough economy?”

He said that there are three objectives the forum hopes to achieve. First is to establish a constructive dialogue to address issues central to the F&B industry, exchange ideas and facilitate business growth. Second is to establish an active engagement and discussion, while third is to create an opportunity for network and cross-pollination.

Hoon went on to share that over 30 different F&B operators were among those in attendance at the forum.

“Inevitably many of you are in direct competition with each other,” said Shaun. “But I contend that there are plenty more opportunities that you can profit from each other’s strength and collaborate to expand on your business.

“I am a firm believer of the collective wisdom of crowds,” he said. “When people come together and share generously, everybody wins. Especially so, when you are all from the same industry, the opportunities within this meeting place are boundless.”

Concluding his remarks, he said, “We hope this will be a catalyst for your business to flourish and as a customer, an inspiration for plenty more gastronomical pleasures from your industry in time to come.”

The forum featured three sessions. The first was a discussion with Ahmad Husaini bin Hassan, General Manager of RBC. Led by Shaun Hoon, the session discussed creating new market spaces in a hyper-competitive environment, and saw Ahmad Husaini shared his experience from his time in Malaysia and at RBC.

The next session was moderated by Fatin Arifin, Marketing Manager at bruneihalalfoods, and featured a panel comprised of Nabil Ibrahim, Sales and Marketing Manager at foodpanda; Dr Chong Wee Fong, the owner of Sweet Nonya Delight Café; and Nicky Wong, the Proprietor and Partner of CheezBox, Gong Cha, Pan & Wok, Bite Twice and Bake Culture.

This session saw the panel discuss the role of innovation in the changing landscape of Brunei’s F&B industry, particularly in terms of presentation, branding and technology.

The final session of the forum saw Shaun Hoon return to the stage to moderate a panel discussion on Brunei’s F&B industry, with a focus on challenges, pitfalls and opportunities. Panellists for this session included Jerome van Helden, the General Manager of Radisson Hotel; Hajah Norizmah binti Haji Morshi, the General Manager of Ideal Café & grill; and Salvatore Pio Giuseppe Intrigilia, owner and chef of Sorriso Restaurant and Pizzeria.