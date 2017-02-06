Former Sufri Bolkiah English School students reunited at golf tournament

| James kon |

FIFTY-FIVE former students of Sufri Bolkiah English School Tutong Golf Tournament tee off in a one of its kind reunion golf tournament at the Pantai Mentiri Golf Club yesterday.

One of the first ex-students is Pehin Datu Pekerma Jaya Major General Dato Paduka Seri Mohd Tawih bin Abdullah, Commander of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces.

The former students are of years 1967, 1970, 1980, 1990 and the golfers shared the old stories of school time and foster relationship.

The 2nd Sufri Bolkiah English School Golf Tournament is set to take place in two to three months time.