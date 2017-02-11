Former students of Kampong Ayer schools hold reunion

| Azlan Othman |

FORMER students of two primary schools in Kampong Ayer, Pengiran Di-Gadong Haji Mohd Salleh Primary School and the nearby Dato Godam Primary School recently held a reunion at Mangrove Paradise Resort Restaurant in Kampong Sungai Belukut.

Some 58 former students of 1979-1986 intake turned up to meet and greet after leaving their primary classes at Di-Gadong Haji Mohd Salleh Primary School and continued at Dato Godam Primary School preparatory 1-3 classes, almost 40 years ago.

Both schools at Mukim Kg Sungai Kedayan, are located near Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex were no longer exist to make way for Kg Ayer Zone ‘A’ Revitalisation Project which is currently under construction.

The reunion began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah and Doa Kesyukuran followed by welcoming speech by the co-chairperson, Pengiran Mohammad Aminuddin bin Pengiran Haji Hussin and Haji Sarkawi bin Haji Timbang and a group photo.

The colourful reunion was also highlighted with exchange of gifts and best costumes competition.

The gathering also forged closer ties.