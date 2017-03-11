Former army officers recall good old days

| Fadley Faisal |

IT was January 5, 1976 when 123 conscripts joined the army as part of the 38th intake of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF) and took to the jungles of Brunei for a gruelling six-month-long training stint.

The training, which ended on June 25, 1976, was led by two intake commanders: Colonel (Rtd) Haji Awang Ramli bin Haji Awang Kampong and Colonel (Rtd) Haji Awang Rosli bin Haji Awang Arif.

Back then, four officer cadets were notably part of this 38th intake training: Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi bin Haji Mohd Yussof, Colonel (Rtd) Haji Awang Zainal bin Haji Awang Harun, Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Haji Awang Nassir bin Haji Awang Momin and Lieutenant Colonel (Rtd) Haji Awang Yaakub bin Haji Awang Bolhassan.

Yesterday, after 41 years, these four, along with other members of the forenamed 38th conscripts intake, were reunited in a gathering at the Stadium Restaurant at the Hassanal Bolkiah National Stadium.

The event was also attended by guest of honour Pehin Datu Lailaraja Major General (Rtd) Dato Paduka Seri Haji Awang Halbi, the Minister of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Prior to the event’s commencement, the Weekend Bulletin spoke to former army staff at the reunion, many who reminisced the good old days and recalled the obstacles they faced as part of one of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces’ earlier intake batches.

Thirty-eighth intake co-ordinator 5009 WO1 (Rtd) Pengiran Haji Aliudin bin Pengiran Haji Mat Salleh commented that this was the first such reunion organised for members of the 38th intake, and it was good as it provided a chance for the former army men to catch up with each other.

Departed army comrades were also remembered and honoured with a mass recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah at the reunion.