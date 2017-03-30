Foreign workers nabbed in Labour Enforcement Division operation

| James Kon |

TWO foreign workers were caught for allegedly working different jobs to what is stated in their foreign employment licences, during an operation codenamed ‘Operasi Rombak 26/2017’ con-ducted by the Labour Enforcement Division of the Labour Department on Sunday in the vicinity of Kampong Sungai Hanching.

The operation team, made up of four labour enforcement officers, set out to nab foreigners doing freelance work.

Two Bangladeshi men, holding work permits for construction work, were found to be working as tree and grass cutters – violating stipulations under the Labour Law.

For this offence, action will be taken against the men’s employers by way of termination or reduction of the employers’ employment quota, while the foreign workers’ working pass will be terminated prior to being repatriated to their home countries.

The Labour Department cautioned the public against misusing their foreign workers’ employment permit. Those caught employing a foreign worker without a permit from the Commissioner of Labour will be charged under Chapter 112 (1) of the Employment Order 2009.

The offence carries a fine of not less than $6,000 and not exceeding $10,000, or a prison sentence of not less than six months and not more than three years, or both.

Members of the public can contact the Labour Enforcement Division at 2381848 to provide any information on suspected or confirmed misuse of foreign workers’ employment permits.