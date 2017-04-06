Foreign students try hand at baking, meet Wu Chun in educational visit

| Achong Tanjong |

THIRTY students and teachers from Ju Ching Chu Secondary School, Hong Kong made an educational visit to the Bake Culture in Kiulap.

The excursion was organised by Bruvacation Sdn Bhd, a local inbound tour operator. Chang Ming Vui, General Manager of Bruvacation, mentioned that this is the first time the company had organised a trip to Bake Culture for its customers.

He added that they have decided to include Bake Culture as part of their educational package trips to Brunei as it is well known both locally and internationally.

Chang added, “We have been bringing in school students from Hong Kong for almost four to five years now, but this is the first time they’ve made an educational visit to Bake Culture.

“We have brought previous visiting students to visit the Kampong Ayer as well as explore the traditional cake making industry in Muara.

“Most of the students are looking forward to learn something new as well as the local culture.

“The company also plans to add more trips to explore the local traditional cake making industry, especially those of Kampong Ayer. In the future we also look forward to working more closely with Bake Culture to bring in more tourist students from Hong Kong.”

The Hong Kong delegation was welcomed by Wu Chun, the Managing Director of Bake Culture. He is currently on a short break before jetting off for a filming project in Australia.

“This Hong Kong student visit is a good exposure for us as it gives us a chance to share what Bake Culture is all about to those from Hong Kong and China. It is also good preparation for us when we open our first outlet in China later in the year,” said Wu Chun.

A representative from Ju Ching Chu Secondary School said that the students have enjoyed the trip very much as it was their first experience in making baguettes and decorating a cake (in a cake decorating competition), not to mention being able to meet Wu Chun.

The visit has also allowed the students to experience a different culture and helped them communicate more in English with the team from the bakery, helping to improve their English language skills.

“They have experienced something new and special and it’s good for the kids,” said Gloria Lau – an English teacher from the school.