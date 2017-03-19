Foreign firms keen to invest in hybrid vehicle production

| Ishan Ibrahim |

SOME foreign companies are keen on investing in the country to produce electric cars, Minister of Communications YB Dato Seri Setia Awang Haji Mustappa bin Haji Sirat said.

The Land Transport Department (JPD) welcomes this move, the minister said on the 10th day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday.

Responding to a query by YB Iswandy bin Ahmad, he said that the JPD follows the directives from the Energy and Industry Department at the Prime Minister’s Office which stipulates government policies concerning fuel efficient vehicles.

There has been several positive developments taking place in the field of hybrid or fuel efficient vehicles and vehicle suppliers also have a general awareness on the issue of hybrid cars, especially on the advancement of these types of vehicles, he added.

“What’s important is the infrastructure that should be in place such as charging stations,” the minister noted.

In response to another issue raised by the LegCo member on developing a communication link between the government and the public, the minister said that forums for discussions are currently available online where the public can participate and the Information Department can give more details on this issue.

He said the discussions should adhere to the customs and regulations of the country and participants should refrain from posting images, information and accusations that may embarrass an individual or a group.

On another issue, the minister said that the Authority for Infocommunications Technology Industry of Brunei Darussalam (AITI) is working closely with mobile and phone operators such as TelBru, DST and Progresif Cellular in a bid to keep abreast with the current developments in weather prediction technologies. DST, for instance, has introduced 4G, the fourth generation of wireless mobile telecommunications technology, he noted.

The advent of the 5G system could be the future in Brunei. AITI has announced concepts where these new technologies can be efficiently utilised such as ‘Smart Nation’ and ‘Smart Society’, and such programmes can be disseminated to the public and with the participation of the private sector and relevant parties, the new technologies can be developed sustainably, the minister said.

On the issue of weather forecasting, the minister said that the Brunei Darussalam Meteorological Department operates on a 24-hour basis that gives advanced information to relevant parties, adding that warnings on earthquakes, tsunamis and other similar disasters are outside the scope of the department. The department only gives information to the public on rainfall, winds, ocean tides and others, he added.

On this note, the Minister of Home Affairs YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong said disasters like earthquakes and tsunamis are handled by the National Disaster Management Centre (NDMC) in cooperation with the Jakarta-based Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA) Centre where disaster-related information is shared between the two parties.

Hence any information that arrives at the AHA will be conveyed to the NDMC, added the minister.