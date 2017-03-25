Food & Fashion fest to open on March 31

| Fizah HAB & Achong Tanjong |

LOOKING for something fun to do during the school holidays? Well, good news folks! Star Bugs Event Management will be hosting the Food and Fashion Festival 2017 – the sixth edition of the event – from Friday, March 31 to April 6, 2017 (open from 10am to 10pm) at the Indoor Stadium in Berakas.

The seven-day festival will showcase the ‘King of Fruits’ – the durian, which will be specially imported from abroad, and feature stalls selling a range of local foods and drinks, clothes, bags, shoes, miscellaneous clothing accessories and cube stores.

“We urge people to come to the event,” said Dayangku Rina binti Pengiran Ahmad, Event Project and Marketing Manager in a press statement for the upcoming festival. “We will also be giving out special gifts including free giveaways of 500 pieces of roti kosong with curry and complimentary hot drinks on the opening day of the event,” she added. “The first 200 visitors will also be given a free tray of eggs.”

Traditional rickshaw rides, pedal kid carts, bouncers, mascot appearances, a cat show and an animal showcase will also feature at the festival.