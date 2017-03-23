Focus on harmonious family at Fiqh al-Usrah International Seminar

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE Fiqh al-Usrah Research Centre of the Religious Teachers University College of Seri Begawan (KUPU SB) will be hosting its first Fiqh al-Usrah International Seminar 2017, themed Family Education Generates Visionary Generation, on March 29 and 30.

Addressing a press conference at the At-Taqwa Room yesterday, Ustazah Hajah Aisyah Radhiah binti Haji Abdul Gani, Director of Fiqh al-Usrah Research Centre, said that the two-day seminar will highlight the important role of the family institution in creating a harmonious family that is ‘Sakinah, Mawaddah Wa Rahmah’, and that parents are key agents in providing a healthy and Islamic environment for their children and cultivating desirable characteristics within them.

She added that the failure of parents to properly carry out their duties and responsibilities are factors contributing to the disintegration of the family institution.

According to her, the objectives of the seminar are to strengthen family education among the Muslims today, and at the same time, to identify issues and challenges in having families.

It is also aimed towards achieving short and long term solutions for social problems faced by today’s society, so that they can achieve harmony in the future.

Topics to be discussed during the seminar include: early education and practices for children/youth, pre-marriage and post-marriage, the role of the family institution in shaping an excellent generation, issues on family and child education, the role of organisations and associations in handling family issues, and the comparison of family education and research at the international level.

The seminar will feature 49 working papers delivered by various academics from both Brunei and overseas – such as Malaysia, Indonesia and Maldives, which will be presented in Malay, English and Arabic.

The highlight of these presentations will be three main working papers to be delivered by three speakers: Dr Haji Adanan bin Haji Basar, Acting Ra’es of KUPU SB, with his topic ‘Bi’ah Keluarga Sakinah Asas Pembangunan Masyarakat’, and two speakers from Malaysia.

Dr Abdul Rauf bin Mohd Amin, Assistant Senior Professor of the Syariah Faculty; and Dr Sharifah Hayaati binti Syed Ismail, Associate Professor at the Siasah Syar’iyyah Department of the Islamic Education Academy of Universiti Malaya – who will be delivering talks on ‘Issues and Challenges of Family Education in the IT Era’, are among the panelists for the seminar.

To further enliven the event, the seminar’s organising committee will be holding a Nadwah Fiqh al-Usrah for members of the public at no cost on March 29 at 8pm at the Tarbiyah Hall of KUPU SB.

A fee is required to attend the seminar, and registration forms can be obtained from the Fiqh al-Usrah Research Centre up till March 25.

For further information, contact Mohammad Muslihuddin Syah bin Haji Mustafa, Secretary of the Fiqh al-Usrah International Seminar 2017 at 8628213 or email @usrah_kupusb@hotmail.com.