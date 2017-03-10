Flood-prone areas identified: Minister

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

THE water drainage system issue in Kuala Belait and Seria was raised yesterday by YB Haji Abdul Hamid bin Haji Mumin, a member of the Legislative Council in his capacity as the Penghulu of Mukim Liang, during the fourth day of the 13th Legislative Council (LegCo) session yesterday morning.

YB Haji Abdul Hamid suggested that through the budget allocation provided to the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), it can tackle and repair the overall water drainage system in Kuala Belait and Seria to ensure the smooth flow of drainage water, particularly during floods.

He also requested that a more attractive, organised, comfortable and permanent build up structure be allocated for the convenience of vendors of Tamu Kuala Belait and Tamu Seria.

Responding to his suggestions, Minister of Home Affairs, YB Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Kerna Dato Seri Setia (Dr) Haji Awang Abu Bakar bin Haji Apong, said the water drainage problem in Kuala Belait and Seria is under the National Development Plan and not under the ministry’s budget allocation.

The minister said several flood-prone areas have been identified. He said the suggestion to repair all drainage systems would require a huge expense, thus implementations will be conducted in accordance to priority.

With regard to YB Haji Abdul Hamid’s new building proposal for Tamu vendors in Kuala Belait and Seria, the minister said the Kuala Belait and Seria Municipal Board has identified several government assets currently not used such as the former market in Seria with one slot rented by a private company and another vacant and planned to develop these through request for proposal.