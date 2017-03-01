Flood alert in Tutong

| Azaraimy HH |

PEOPLE in the interior regions, especially low-lying, flood-prone areas in the Tutong District have been urged to prepare for probable floods.

The Fire and Rescue Department issued a statement following continuous rain during the past few days. A survey by Lamunin Fire and Rescue Station personnel, revealed that water levels have risen.

The public living in these areas have been urged to be cautious and extra vigilant of their surrounding areas on the probability of flash floods and follow guidelines issued by the authorities during a flood.

The public were also reminded to not let their children play or swim at flooded areas.

The Tutong District Branch ‘E’ Operation, especially at the Lamunin Fire and Rescue Station will monitor the situation, especially in low-lying areas of the district.

The public was also reminded to contact the emergency hotline 995 if there are any emergencies.

Meanwhile, according to the Tutong District Office, several roadways experienced flash floods and are waterlogged due to heavy rain in the Tutong District. The roads include Jalan Benutan and Jalan Rambai. However, the level is manageable.

The Tutong District Disaster Management is currently monitoring the situation and is prepared for any emergency.

Motorists were told to be careful when driving through flooded and waterlogged ro-adways, especially at night and to carefully follow the guide pole.