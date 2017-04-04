Flipping through pages of history

| Syazwani Hj Rosli |

YEAR 8 students of Katok Secondary School (SMK) yesterday attended the first of a three-day outreach programme titled ‘Mendekati Sejarah Silam’ (Approaching The Past), organised in collaboration with the Brunei History Centre.

Held at the SMK multipurpose hall, the event also saw the attendance of Brunei History Centre Acting Deputy Principal Hanafi bin Haji Salleh, SMK Principal Penroose Saleha binti Haji Mohd Salleh, senior officials and teachers.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah.

In his speech, Brunei History Centre Acting Deputy Principal Hanafi said that the outreach programme focuses on the younger generation, helping them to understand and appreciate our history as they will go on to become the leaders of tomorrow.

“This programme hopes to provide positive exposure and knowledge to the younger generation – particularly the secondary school students, on the importance of learning and being aware of our history and to understand its relevance to national development,” he said.

Various activities are lined up throughout the programme including practical demonstrations, talks, workshops and quizzes, which involve greater interaction between the students and organisers to discuss matter relating to history of Brunei.

It is hoped the event will embed in students’ patriotism and an interest in learning about the history of Brunei.