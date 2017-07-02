Flash floods take toll on city residents and their cars

Several sections of roads in Brunei-Muara District were hit by flash floods during the recent spate of heavy downpour in the district. Despite mostly lasting just a few hours, the torrential rains have inconvenienced motorists in a number of the city’s thoroughfares, with the roads leading to the traffic light junction along Jalan Muara in Kampong Salar among the worst affected and most flooded. More details in Monday’s Bulletin.
