With Fixed Wireless Technology, Internet a breeze for Kampong Ayer residents

| James Kon |

A MAJORITY of residents of the Kampong Ayer who did not have phone and Internet connectivity at home for over two years due to the repeated theft of copper cables and degradation of infrastructure, can now reap the benefits of up-to-date technology by connecting to the Internet with the Fixed Wireless Technology of Telekom Brunei Berhad (TelBru).

The latest alternative source of connectivity for Kampong Ayer residents which will provide over 100Mbps in Internet speed based on trial observations was launched by David Kay, the CEO of TelBru at the Kampong Ayer Cultural and Tourism Gallery yesterday.

Misle bin Haji Abdul Karim, the Acting Brunei-Muara District Officer; Haji Ahmad bin Haji Bujang, the Village Head of Kampong Lurong Sikuna and other guests attended the ceremony.

Kay in his welcoming remarks said it was a significant milestone in not just TelBru’s own history but also the history of Brunei’s development.

“We continue to play a supporting role in the country’s Vision 2035 by enhancing the people’s quality of life through the state-of-the-art technology,” he said.

Kay said, “We strive to be innovative in our problem solution approaches to cater to public demand especially when it comes to data and connectivity. The fixed wireless into Brunei is a step forward for the people of Kampong Ayer and opens up possibilities to connect residents even in the most rural areas throughout the country where accessibility can be impeded by distance, cost and even human intervention.”

He said the past two years were a challenge for 60 per cent of Kampong Ayer residents who as a direct result of copper theft in the area, were without phone and Internet connectivity, depriving schools, enforcement agencies, families and businesses of the convenience of being connected.

Speaking on TelBru, Kay said, “We believe it is important that for a community to thrive, they must be equipped with the necessary tools to help them grow. In the 21st Century, these tools must also include easy and affordable access to developments in ICT. We are encouraged by the steady uptake of phone and broadband service expressed by the residents here since opening our services earlier this week.”

Haji Ahmad who has been using the Internet connection conveyed his appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam for providing the facilities of Internet connectivity for Kampong Ayer residents through TelBru.

Through the connectivity, he felt that it will be very beneficial for students to be able to go online to learn and revise their studies. He also hoped that TelBru would offer special rate for students.

Mounted on top of strategic locations close to the Kampong Ayer, the fixed wireless service currently covers several villages including Kampong Peramu, Kampong Saba, Kampong Sungai Kebun and several locations in Kampong Pandai Besi that make up 60 per cent of the entire area while others are connected through copper technology.