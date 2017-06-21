Five-year-old among jubilant recipients in Temburong

| Fizah HAB |

TEMBURONG District residents gathered at the Belalong Community Hall in Pekan Bangar, Temburong to receive Kurnia (personal gift) from His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam.

Senior citizens were not forgotten as they were also recipients at the ceremony yesterday.

Mohd Adam bin Abdul Rahman, 60, from Kampong Tanjung Bunga is one such recipient, receiving the Kurnia presented by Her Royal Highness Princess Fadzilah Lubabul Bolkiah, in her capacity as His Majesty’s personal representative.

Accompanied by his wife, the senior citizen stated that he was grateful for the constant support His Majesty and the government have given to his subjects through the various financial support available to the people.

Five-year-old Wan Enjop bin Abdullah shared his joy of receiving the Kurnia saying, “I want to buy fruits and some school supplies.”

Accompanied by his mother, Wan Enjop is currently living in the capital when the house they lived in Kampong Kenua caught fire last year.

Also wanting to express his gratitude was Pek Seng Meng, 39, who said, “I want to say thank you very much to His Majesty for this kind gift. I will save this money for the future.”

Norhayati binti Kassim, representing her sister, Norlinawati, expressed her sincere gratitude to the monarch for His Majesty’s immense generosity to his people who are in need.

Norlinawati has been receiving the Kurnia for the past seven years.