First female commandant of Police Training Centre receives handover of duties

| Lyna Mohamad |

A FORMAL handover of duties took place yesterday between Commandant Senior Superintendent Kevin Chiuh Ted Voon and his successor, Senior Superintendent Masni binti Haji Jamil, at the Royal Brunei Police Force (RBPF) Headquarters in Gadong.

In his farewell speech, Senior Superintendent Chiuh stressed on the importance of upgrading law enforcement methods, to ensure the peace and stability of the country.

“To achieve this, the force needs to streamline its organisation, apart from making the required changes, which includes empowering minds and the strengthening of ethics as a law enforcer,” he said.

The outgoing commandant also reminded police personnel to pursue further efforts in introducing new elements, such as community policing.

“In our efforts to reduce the crime index, there is a need to fully understand and recognise the ethics related to community policing, as well as the need to prioritise the services rendered to members of the public,” he said.

He also reminded police personnel to cooperate with the new commandant, and to always practice teamwork among them.

The appointment of Senior Superintendent Masni, as the first female commandant of the Police Training Centre, highlights the progress in the capabilities of female RBPF police officers in leading certain sections or departments within the police force.

The ceremony was marked by a formal signing of the handover and receiving of duties, after which Senior Superintendent Chiuh handed the signed document to his successor.

Both commandants also received a salute from the parade line-up on the grounds of the Police Training Centre.