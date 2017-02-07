Fire victims receive donations

| Azlan Othman |

THE Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation in Brunei yesterday, presented donations to victims of the recent fire that razed 24 houses in Kampong Lorong Dalam and Kampong Pandai Besi in Kampong Ayer, during a ceremony held at the Community Development Department (JAPEM) of the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

Chung Lit Yan, Chairman of the Taiwan Buddhist Tzu Chi Foundation, presented the donations along with a multi-function floating platform to the victims.

Present to witness the event was Mohammad Johardi bin Hamdi, Acting JAPEM Officer on behalf of the the Ministry of Culture, Youth and Sports.

The fire victims expressed their gratitude for the donations.

Masiah @ Makiah binti Japarali, one of the fire victims, thanked the foundation for its support. She said that she and her family of nine are now renting a house with a monthly rent of $600. She added that her husband is currently unemployed, hoping that they can find a permanent accommodation soon.

Another recipient of the donation, Serudin bin Haji Mohammad Yusof, also currently unemployed, shared with the Bulletin that he is currently staying at the multipurpose hall in Kampong Sungai Asam with eight of his family members.

He also hoped for recveiving housing assistance from relevant authorities.