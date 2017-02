Fire victims get helping hand

| Fizah HAB |

THE Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) yesterday handed over $2,400 in Zakat donations to victims of recent house fires at Kampong Lambak Kanan and Kampong Lumapas ‘B’.

Held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the ceremony saw MUIB Acting Secretary Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop presenting a $400 donation to Haji Mahdini bin Haji Mahri from RPN Kampong Lambak Kanan, who lost his home on January 31.

A $2,000 donation was also presented to Md Tarip bin Abdul Ghani, his spouse and children, together with school necessities. A fire claimed their Jalan Kecil Pawas home on February 9.

The donation came from the ‘Asnaf Fakir Miskin’ Zakat collection.