Fire victims get helping hand

| Â Â Â Fizah HAB Â Â Â |

THEÂ Brunei Islamic Religious Council (MUIB) yesterday handed over $2,400 in Zakat donations to victims of recent house fires at Kampong Lambak Kanan and Kampong Lumapas â€˜Bâ€™.

Held at the Ministry of Religious Affairs, the ceremony saw MUIB Acting Secretary Haji Abdul Aziz bin Haji Akop presenting a $400 donation to Haji Mahdini bin Haji Mahri from RPN Kampong Lambak Kanan, who lost his home on January 31.

A $2,000 donation was also presented to Md Tarip bin Abdul Ghani, his spouse and children, together with school necessities. A fire claimed their Jalan Kecil Pawas home on February 9.

The donation came from the â€˜Asnaf Fakir Miskinâ€™ Zakat collection.