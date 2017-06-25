Fire and Rescue personnel receive cartons of drinks

|Â Â Â Â Â Syazwani Hj RosliÂ Â Â Â |

THE Operation â€˜Câ€™ Branch of the Fire and Rescue Department recently presented 182 cartons of drinks for Hari Raya Aidilfitri celebration to its officers and staff members during a ceremony at the Rimba Fire Station recently.

Commanding Officer of Operation â€˜Câ€™ Branch, Noor Aflan bin Kachi presented the drinks to Station Commanders of the Berakas Fire Station, Lambak Kanan Fire Station, Rimba Fire Station and the Womenâ€™s Operation Unit.

The ceremony began with the recitation of Surah Al-Fatihah followed by the mass recitation of Surah Yaasiin, Tahlil and Doa Selamat led by Assistant Superintendent Haji Mustapa bin Haji Mohammad prior to the distribution of the drinks. The ceremony concluded with a group photo session.

It is hoped that the officers and staff of the Operation â€˜Câ€™ Branch can celebrate Hari Raya Aidilfitri during their duty hours at the fire station even without the presence of their family due to their work responsibilities.

Assistant Superintendent Haji Mustapa, Acting Assistant Superintendent Haji Kipla bin Haji Angas, Fire Station Officer Lamat bin Haji Lamit, Fire Station Officer Mushidee bin Junaidi and Fire Station Officer Maimunah binti Haji Puasa were also present.