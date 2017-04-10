Fire leaves family of nine homeless

| Daniel Lim |

A FAMILY of nine was left homeless after a fire destroyed their wooden house in Kampong Mumong, Belait, last Saturday.

A Fire and Rescue Department spokesman said that personnel from the Kuala Belait and Seria fire stations were immediately dispatched to Simpang 41-22 in Jalan Dipa Negara, following a distress call at around 9.44pm.

The firefighters took more than 10 minutes to bring the blaze under control, and two hours to completely extinguish the flames.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The house owner, Haslan bin Tapa, told the Bulletin that they had been unable to salvage their belongings while fleeing from the scene.

There were no casualties, as the occupants managed to escape unscathed in the incident.

Muhd Ronni bin Abdullah Labau, an Assistant Officer of the Community Development Department (JAPEM), was present at the site to offer support and reassurance to the fire victims.