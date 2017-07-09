‘Finally here’: Refugee reaches US ahead of travel ban rules

| Julie Watson |

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Ali Said fled war-torn Somalia two decades ago after his right leg was blown off by a grenade. Last year, the father of seven was shot in his other leg by robbers while living in a Kenyan refugee camp.

Said rolled his wheelchair up to a desk in an office hours after arriving in California from Kenya, saying he felt unbelievably lucky: He and his family are among the last refugees allowed into the United States before the Trump administration’s latest travel ban rules kick in.

“Until this moment, in this interview, I still don’t believe that I’m in the United States,” Said told The Associated Press through a translator Thursday at the International Rescue Committee’s office in San Diego, smiling while his two sons hung at the back of his wheelchair.

“So during the flight, we all were saying that we are in a dream and it’s not true yet until we finally landed at LAX, and we all said to each other: ‘Yeah, we’re finally here. We made it,’” he said.

The US refugee programme will be suspended Wednesday when a cap of 50,000 refugee admissions for the fiscal year — the lowest in a decade — was expected to be reached, according to the US State Department.

Once the cap is hit, only refugees who have a relationship with an immediate family member or ties to a business in the United States will be eligible for admission during the 120-day suspension, State Department guidelines say.

Those guidelines come after the Supreme Court partially reinstated President Donald Trump’s executive order banning citizens of six mainly Muslim countries and refugees from coming into the US.

The high court’s ruling allowed for an exemption: Those with a “bona fide” relationship to the United States. Under State Department guidelines, that connection was defined as an immediate family member such as a parent, spouse, child, sibling or a business.

Said is aware of the difference a week could have made. He, his wife and children, ages two to 15, have no ties to the US beyond the refugee resettlement agency, which the US government says is not sufficient.

“I was afraid our case would be closed,” he said. “It would have been a rough life.”

He said refugees at the Kakuma refugee camp where he lived have talked every day about the travel ban since it was first issued in January.

It was blocked several times by US courts before the Supreme Court partially reinstated it in June. The Trump administration says the travel ban is necessary to keep Americans safe and to allow the federal government to review the vetting process for refugees and others.

Advocates say the ban will close the doors on many of the most vulnerable. A record 65 million people are displaced by war and persecution worldwide, according to the UN refugee agency. It selects the most at-risk refugees to be recommended to governments for resettlement, typically including victims of gender-based violence, LGBT refugees, members of political opposition groups and people with medical issues. But the new requirements could mean many of those refugees could be passed over for those who have an immediate family member already in the United States.