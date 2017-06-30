Final rehearsal for hoisting of giant national flag

The official ceremony for the hoisting of the giant-sized national flag in conjunction with the 71st birthday celebrations of His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Mu’izzaddin Waddaulah ibni Al-Marhum Sultan Haji Omar ‘Ali Saifuddien Sa’adul Khairi Waddien, Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam, will be held today at the foyer of the Yayasan Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah Complex in the capital. To ensure the smooth running of the event, a final rehearsal was held yesterday, witnessed by Abdul Mutalib bin Pehin Orang Kaya Seri Setia Dato Paduka Haji Mohammad Yusof, the Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs (MoHA), in his capacity as Chairman of the 71st birthday celebrations of His Majesty the Sultan and Yang Di-Pertuan of Brunei Darussalam. More details in Weekend Bulletin.
Istana in Raya spotlight
NEARLY 34,000 well-wishers flocked to the Istana Nurul Iman yesterday to personally convey their Hari Raya greetings to His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassan...Read more