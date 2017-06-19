FIFA panel invites debate on ‘radical’ 60-minute game clock

ST PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — Football’s rule-making panel wants debate on moving to 60-minute games and stopping the clock when the ball is not in play. Playing two halves each of 30 minutes’ actual playing time would be a “radical change” to the Laws of Football, the FIFA-supported International Football Association Board acknowledged. It features in a five-year strategy document of talking points and proposals with three goals — to increase respect, playing time and attractiveness of the game. More details in Tuesday’s Bulletin.
