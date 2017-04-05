Field trial for literacy litmus test commences

| Azlan Othman |

THE Ministry of Education (MoE) has kicked off a massive PISA field trial for 1,540 students from 28 secondary schools and colleges across the country.

Initiated by the MoE through the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) Task Force under the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD), the trial will cover students aged 15 from secondary schools and colleges under the MoE and Ministry of Religious Affairs (MoRA).

The field trial, which began on April 3, will be conducted according to school assessment schedules and held until early May 2017.

The PISA field trial, conducted every three years, is an international computer-based assessment that takes three and a half hours and tests 15-year-old students in three domains – reading literacy, mathematics literacy and science literacy.

Brunei’s participation in international assessments such as PISA and PISA-Based Test for Schools (PBTS) is in line with the initiatives of the MoE towards realising the aspiration of Brunei Vision 2035 to produce highly educated, skillful and successful people.

The main survey of PISA assessment will be conducted in April 2018.

In the PISA test, students’ capabilities will be assessed in terms of Content (basis of understanding resources); Process (that needs students to engage in complex, higher-order thinking); as well as Context (applying knowledge in a real situation).

Among the objectives of the PISA trial is to provide crucial information on survey operations, quality instruments, overall performance on computer delivery platforms and psychometry systems to all nations taking part in PISA 2018.

Collectively, the findings from the PISA field trial will be used to enhance the efficiency of the data collection process and quality of implementation of PISA 2018.

Such participation also allows stakeholders to see the potential of the National Education System for the 21st Century (SPN21). Brunei’s participation in the PISA programme also gives a unique opportunity for the country to find out its educational system’s standing.

In an interview, Cikgu Hajah Noor Zinatul Ashiqin binti Haji Ibrahim, Mathematics teacher and PISA Coordinator at Paduka Seri Begawan Sultan Science College (MSPSBS), said that the initiative includes creating awareness on PISA among parents, teachers and students through briefings and circulars.

“The response from parents have been overwhelming, in terms of support for the Ministry of Education’s SPN21 curriculum and Vision 2035 of providing holistic education to the students.

“The PISA field trial began at MSPSBS on April 3 and involved 53 students. We don’t really have actual coaching for PISA but we incorporate higher-order thinking in our curriculum at all subjects and at all levels, and these include Bahasa Melayu and Islamic Religious Knowledge (IRK) subjects,” she added.

Meanwhile, Cikgu Hajah Masrizawati binti Haji Jahri, Senior Teacher (Academic 1) and School Coordinator for PISA for Sayyidina Abu Bakar Secondary School in Perpindahan Lambak Kanan, said that their PISA assessment was conducted for two days (April 3 to 4) and involved 55 students.

“Fresh from first term school holidays, the students came early and took part in the assessment in high spirits. The students were briefed earlier on the field trial before their school holidays, and parents and guardians were also briefed by the school’s headmistress prior to the assessment.

“The firm support from parents is highly appreciated in making the PISA implementation a success,” she added.

Hajah Muizzah binti Haji Mohd Nor, Head of Science Department and Education Officer of Mahad Islam Brunei in Tutong, said that their school too had briefed the students regarding PISA.

“As for the parents, we already informed them through a memo that their children will be sitting for PISA. What we hope is that the parents could provide reading materials for their kids to read at home for at least five to 10 minutes per day. This could improve their English as we know English language can be an issue for some students when they are answering the PISA questions,” she said.

“We just carried out our normal lessons but the English, Maths and Science departments agreed to integrate higher-order thinking skill questions in our lessons, not just verbally but in written assessments as well in class work, homework and topical tests.

“This is because we know that the PISA questions might encompass what they’ve learned in school,” she added.

Interested parties can log on to www.moe.gov.bn/resources/pisa, while past PISA assessment sample questions can be found at https://nces.ed.gov/surveys/pisa/educators.asp.