Festive gathering for new converts

| Lyna Mohamad |

THE Acting Minister of Religious Affairs, Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti bin Haji Mohd Daud, hosted a Hari Raya open house yesterday, for more than 200 Muslim converts from the Temburong, Belait and Tutong districts.

The converts were given a warm welcome by Dato Paduka Awang Haji Abdul Mokti and his spouse, Datin Hajah Zalina binti Haji Omar, at their residence in Kampong Sungai Hanching.

A speech was then delivered by the president of the Converts Association of Temburong (PESAT), who is also an officer at the Dakwah Unit within the district, in which he thanked the acting minister for hosting them.

The acting minister in turn expressed his appreciation towards the Muslim converts for their attendance at the festive gathering, which is an annual event for the Islamic Da’wah Centre, to foster networks between new converts and the community.

Later, the acting minister and his spouse joined the converts in a Dikir Marhaban, followed by a buffet lunch.

One of the converts from the Temburong District, Hana Fauzana binti Abdullah Egi, spoke to the Bulletin about her excitement about being among those chosen to take part in the Hari Raya open house event.

“I feel honoured to be part of this networking event, and I am touched by the gesture extended to us by the acting minister, his wife and family members,” she said. “This is indeed a Hari Raya celebration to remember.”

Another Temburong convert, 64-year-old Melia binti Abdullah also expressed the same sentiments.

“I feel really welcome among the Muslim community, after my conversion earlier this year,” she said.