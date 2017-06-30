Festive cheer at S’pore High Comm open house

| Hakim Hayat |

FESTIVE cheers brought two friendly nations closer together during the Republic of Singapore’s Hari Raya Aidilfitri open house yesterday, an annual tradition that reflects the strong relationship which Brunei Darussalam and Singapore share.

Hundreds of guests, including Cabinet Ministers, senior government officials, and top diplomats to Brunei attended the open house hosted by Dr Mohamad Maliki bin Osman, the visiting Senior Minister of State, Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Singapore and Lim Hong Huai, the Singapore High Commissioner to Brunei Darussalam.

Guests at the event, which was held at the Royal Berkshire Hall of the Royal Brunei Polo and Riding Club, were greeted with festive songs and a lively decoration befitting of the occasion.

Various traditional Malay dishes such as satay, rendang and ketupat – which are synonymous in both countries during the Hari Raya season – were also served throughout the reception.

Raymond Chow, Singapore Deputy High Commissioner and Counsellor to Brunei Darussalam, said that the annual event is a tradition that reflects the close friendship and long-lasting special relationship between Brunei Darussalam and Singapore, and serves to further strengthen ties between the two states.

Dozens of Singaporean expatriates in Brunei Darussalam also joined the occasion.

Dr Mohamad Maliki is in Brunei Darussalam with his spouse leading a delegation of top officials from Singapore for a five-day official visit in conjunction with the Hari Raya Aidilfitri festivities.

The Singapore delegation’s visit will conclude today.